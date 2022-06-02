Daily roundup: Kids sticking bodies out of moving car in Perak, dad pleads not guilty to child endangerment — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kids sticking bodies out of moving car: Perak dad pleads not guilty to child endangerment

Seeing dogs with their heads out of car windows as you drive down a road may be a common sight. But certainly not children... » READ MORE

2. Blackpink's Lisa wanted to be SIA stewardess, even had the sarong kebaya

Instagram/Lisa

Singapore Airlines is known for their great onboard service, but who knew that it even inspired Blackpink's Lisa to aspire to become an air stewardess... » READ MORE

3. 'I've always loved food': NUS dental student put school on hold to join MasterChef

NUS Faculty of Dentistry, Instagram/johnathancheww

While Johnathan Chew's classmates were bent over teeth and cavity fillings, the third-year dental student was toiling away in the kitchen handling a different kind of filling... » READ MORE

4. TikTok user flipped an Ikea shopper the middle finger for interrupting her dance routine

Stomp

Ikea is known for its aesthetically affordable furniture, yummy Swedish meatballs and aspiring TikTok dancers it seems, who use the space to film dance videos to channel their inner Doja Cat, a rapper whose songs always go viral as trending dance challenges... » READ MORE

