Daily roundup: Land transport measures during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period from July 22 to Aug 18 - and other top stories today

1. Land transport measures during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period from July 22 to Aug 18

Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced stricter safe distancing measurements during the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period from July 22 to Aug 18, 2021... » READ MORE

2. Lontong with a side of geometry: Fakkah Fuzz stumped by math question during Hari Raya Haji

Screengrab from TikTok/fakkahfuzz

Apparently, the question wasn't all that tricky. One netizen had a much easier time finding the answers... » READ MORE

3. It's OK to feel scared: Lin Peifen writes open letter to son about River Valley High tragedy

Instagram/limpeifen

YES 933 radio DJ Lin Peifen was among a number of parents across Singapore who comforted their children following the tragic death of a student at River Valley High School (RVHS) on Monday (July 19)... » READ MORE

4. New Covid-19 cluster: Marina Bay Sands Casino to close from July 22 to Aug 5

Marina Bay Sands Casino will be closed to all members of the public from July 22 to Aug 5, 2021. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

There are two new Covid-19 clusters at markets in Clementi and Whampoa linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, and a new cluster at the Marina Bay Sands Casino, said the Ministry of Health (MOH)... » READ MORE