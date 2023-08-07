Daily roundup: Liza Wang shocked by husband revealing intimate detail in podcast - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Your undergarments are mostly pink': Liza Wang shocked by husband revealing intimate detail in podcast

You may know all the intimate details about your partner, but some things are best kept private... » READ MORE

2. Glass mug shatters and cuts customers in Tampines coffee shop, staff allegedly says 'it's not my business'

A man and his family suffered cuts on Saturday (Aug 5) after a glass mug shattered on their table at a coffee shop in Tampines... » READ MORE

3. 'She left us so suddenly': 38-year-old mum dies days after giving birth to second child

She had just given birth to her second child three days earlier but died before her two young children could get to know who their mum was... » READ MORE

4. At 26, she jumped from 16th floor of her condo block and survived - 'for a reason'

Donna was 26 when she tried to take her own life by jumping from the 16th floor of her condominium block.

It was 2011 and she had just managed to break off from what she'd describe as an emotionally abusive relationship... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com