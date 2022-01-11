Daily roundup: Love, Bonito releases limited-edition pastel mahjong set - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Love, Bonito releases limited-edition pastel mahjong set; only 150 sets available islandwide

The Lunar New Year is just a few weeks away, which means it's time to give our wardrobes a little revamp. And while you're shopping for new clothes for the occasion, why not pick up a limited edition mahjong set from Love, Bonito?... » READ MORE

2. What former TV leading man Desmond Shen has been up to since leaving showbiz 26 years ago

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

If you were a TV drama fan back in the '80s and '90s, you'd remember the handsome Desmond Shen... » READ MORE

3. Tourist told to delete negative review on Agoda immediately or face $120k lawsuit by Thai resort

PHOTO: Facebook/Ozone Hotel Khaoyai

A resort in Thailand has threatened a tourist with a three million baht (S$120,000) defamation lawsuit after she left a negative review of her stay on Agoda... » READ MORE

4. Too hot to handle? Public calls police on shirtless hunks serving drinks at BBQ restaurant in Bugis

PHOTO: Facebook/Mr Mookata

A restaurant in Bugis thought they had the perfect solution to satisfy their customers' thirst after a hot and heavy BBQ dinner... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com