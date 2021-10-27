Daily roundup: Maid films herself doing sexy TikTok dance in front of elderly woman - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Maid films herself doing sexy TikTok dance in front of elderly woman

TikTok dances might be fun, but not when they're filmed at the expense of others... » READ MORE

2. Golden couple no more: NOC's Sylvia Chan versus Ryan Tan and others who aired their dirty laundry

PHOTO: Night Owl Cinematics

Here's a quick look at local celebrity couples who have aired their dirty laundry... » READ MORE

3. 'I fainted after using the washroom': Zheng Wanling menstruated for 3 weeks because of menopause

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Local actress Zheng Wanling, who rose to popularity in the 1980s, recently explained why she didn't accept any acting jobs since returning to Singapore in 2018... » READ MORE

4. 'We didn't want to lose the money': An Acai Affair's Isabel Lee on how the $30k she borrowed from her father spurred her on

PHOTO: Isabel Lee

Isabel Lee, the owner of the popular acai bowl cafe An Acai Affair, tells us how she and her partner built up the brand while they were still in university... » READ MORE

