Daily roundup: Mail an Instagram Story as a physical postcard for free via SingPost - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Mail an Instagram Story as a physical postcard for free via SingPost till Jan 7
To spread some festive cheer, SingPost now allows you to mail out a customised Instagram story as a physical postcard... » READ MORE
2. 'I don't believe him anymore': Why Fann Wong doesn't trust Christopher Lee to sample her bakes
Once, when she asked if he wanted to try some durian, he just went "Huh?"... » READ MORE
3. 'Can't stop crying': Singapore-based couple returns to UK after more than 2 years, introduces baby to family
Grab some tissues because chances are you’ll be tearing up soon... » READ MORE
4. Can chope table with tissue? Fann Wong and Li Nanxing talk about their hawker centre habits
Nanxing, 57, admitted to reserving tables and has used his car keys as a reservation token... » READ MORE