Daily roundup: Mail an Instagram Story as a physical postcard for free via SingPost - and other top stories today

1. Mail an Instagram Story as a physical postcard for free via SingPost till Jan 7

To spread some festive cheer, SingPost now allows you to mail out a customised Instagram story as a physical postcard... » READ MORE

2. 'I don't believe him anymore': Why Fann Wong doesn't trust Christopher Lee to sample her bakes

PHOTO: Instagram/fanntasybakes

Once, when she asked if he wanted to try some durian, he just went "Huh?"... » READ MORE

3. 'Can't stop crying': Singapore-based couple returns to UK after more than 2 years, introduces baby to family

PHOTOS: TikTok/Briebenfell

Grab some tissues because chances are you’ll be tearing up soon... » READ MORE

4. Can chope table with tissue? Fann Wong and Li Nanxing talk about their hawker centre habits

PHOTO: Video screengrab

Nanxing, 57, admitted to reserving tables and has used his car keys as a reservation token... » READ MORE