'I don't believe him anymore': Why Fann Wong doesn't trust Christopher Lee to sample her bakes

When it comes to honest opinions, you can always look to your loved ones and closest friends. But for online pastry shop owner Fann Wong, she doesn't really believe her husband's opinion anymore.

The local veteran actress told Lianhe Zaobao that when it comes to her bakes, her primary testers are her family. The 50-year-old is married to fellow actor Christopher Lee and they have a seven-year-old son, Zed.

She said that Christopher used to be the first to want to sample her pastries, but he's apparently become less enthusiastic over time. Once, when she asked if he wanted to try some durian, he just went "Huh?"

However, she added with a laugh: "But I feel sometimes my husband's expression is very 'over', so I don't really believe him anymore."

Fann launched her online pastry shop Fanntasy on Oct 13 and all 1,000 tarts were snapped up within 30 minutes.

Fanntasy only offers two flavours — musang king gula melaka, filled with durian pulp and homemade gula melaka, and Valrhona chocolate, with a creamy chocolate filling and almond sponge.

She also told the Chinese daily that the only reason she is able to embark on this journey is due to the circuit breaker. She explained: "If it wasn't for circuit breaker, I wouldn't have had the idea or fate of creating a new online baking brand. In the past, baking felt like a very distant thing, although I have always liked it. I think desserts can always make people happy, especially girls as they always have room for desserts.

"You can see infinite creativity in desserts. Maybe because I am an artiste myself and I am devoted to creative work, so I am very interested in things related to creativity."

Though baking might have started off as a hobby, its become something bigger and her main motivation for baking comes from her son and husband.

No surprises, considering that her tart flavours on Fanntasy were inspired by Zed and Christopher as they're both chocolate lovers.

"I often regret not being able to cook because when my son is older, he won't remember the smell of his mother or the food that his mother prepared for him. Each time I see my husband cooking happily in the kitchen, and we are all eating happily, I have the urge to be a part of that," she shared.

Zed may not have a sweet tooth and he may not always sample her freshly baked cakes, but he loves her bread and naan.

"There will always be the smell of baked bread and cakes in the kitchen, which will become the memory of his mother and it is also what I want to give to him."

