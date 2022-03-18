Daily roundup: Malaysian beauty pageant contestant under fire for 'unpatriotic' and xenophobic social media posts - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Malaysian beauty pageant contestant under fire for 'unpatriotic' and xenophobic social media posts
A Malaysian beauty pageant contestant has come under fire for her "racist" and "unpatriotic" comments
2. Chinese restaurant with 60 years' history closing in May; loyal customers buy their old tableware as mementoes
Choon Seng Hng Restaurant, which has been around since the 1960s, will be closing this May
3. Anglers cutting up giant stingray at East Coast Park anger netizens
A picture of several anglers surrounding a giant stingray, prepping and cutting up their prized catch at East Coast Park has raised eyebrows among some netizens
4. Pregnant Kimberly Chia falls down after missing a kerb
There's a reason why pregnant women are especially careful when moving around, and that's because a fall can have tragic consequences
