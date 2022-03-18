Daily roundup: Malaysian beauty pageant contestant under fire for 'unpatriotic' and xenophobic social media posts - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian beauty pageant contestant under fire for 'unpatriotic' and xenophobic social media posts

A Malaysian beauty pageant contestant has come under fire for her "racist" and "unpatriotic" comments... » READ MORE

2. Chinese restaurant with 60 years' history closing in May; loyal customers buy their old tableware as mementoes

PHOTO: Facebook/Choon Seng Hng Restaurant, Shin Min Daily News

Choon Seng Hng Restaurant, which has been around since the 1960s, will be closing this May... » READ MORE

3. Anglers cutting up giant stingray at East Coast Park anger netizens

PHOTO: Facebook/Puji Charm

A picture of several anglers surrounding a giant stingray, prepping and cutting up their prized catch at East Coast Park has raised eyebrows among some netizens... » READ MORE

4. Pregnant Kimberly Chia falls down after missing a kerb

PHOTO: Instagram/kimberlychia

There's a reason why pregnant women are especially careful when moving around, and that's because a fall can have tragic consequences... » READ MORE

