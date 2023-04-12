Daily roundup: Man denies speeding with rented Ferrari after car company withheld $5,000 deposit — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man denies speeding with rented Ferrari after car company withheld $5,000 deposit

This man paid a $5,000 deposit upfront to rent a supercar for a few days. Imagine his shock when the car rental company refused to return the money... » READ MORE

2. No photos, 'so sorry': Fan runs into newlyweds Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on Orchard Road

A fan ran into newlyweds Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in in Singapore. PHOTO: Internet, Instagram/Human Made

Imagine taking a stroll and running into two South Korean stars in broad daylight. That's what happened to one netizen in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. 'I will never get my staff to work at 9am': Entrepreneur says employees should only work from 10am to 4pm

PHOTO: TikTok/Thatasianmama

The early bird may get the worm, but the early-to-work employee is an unproductive worker.... » READ MORE

4. 'Sugar mummy moment': Woman splashes $54k on luxe watch for hubby

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Debstermee

$54,500 is not a small sum of money. That amount could be enough for a downpayment for a BTO flat, the total renovation cost for a 4-room HDB flat ... » READ MORE

