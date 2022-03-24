Daily roundup: Man left needing 20 stitches to head after horrific attack in Clarke Quay — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man left needing 20 stitches to head after horrific attack from behind in Clarke Quay

"He didn't see who it was. It was so sudden, and he couldn't remember what happened"... » READ MORE

2. 'Michelin of my heart': Popular Crawford Lane noodle stall garners hour-long queues after announcing closure

PHOTOS: Facebook/Bryan Fang, Misstamchiak

The stall will be closing at the end of the month, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Best beauty Instagrams of the week: Rui En has highlights now and she looks amazing

PHOTOS: Instagram/wilderseas29

Rui En’s hair looks glossier than ever thanks to her darker chocolate cherry hair colour... » READ MORE

4. Strangers offer to pick up $269 bill of couple who dined-and-dashed at Korean restaurant in Serangoon Garden

PHOTO: Facebook/Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ

After reading about this restaurant's experience, two separate groups of strangers called... » READ MORE