Daily roundup: Man makes $200k selling snacks while in China university, draws flak for running businesses — and other top stories today

1. Man makes $200k selling snacks while in China university, draws flak for running businesses

Apart from fretting over exams and homework, most university students worry about whether they have enough money saved up to pay for their education.

But not one man in China, surnamed Wang, who has made more than US$144,000 (S$195,200) from selling an assortment of items and giving private tuition... » READ MORE

2. That place is for tourists': Man complains about $16 'cai fan' at MBS, gets no sympathy from netizens

PHOTO: Reddit/u/lI0987654321

'Cai fan', also called economic rice, is one that is served in almost every hawker centre in Singapore.

It is widely favoured and bought, not only because of the variety of dishes offered but just as its name suggests, it is economical... » READ MORE

3. Joey Yung is in Singapore, guess where she goes first?

PHOTO: Instagram/Joey Yung

What is the first thing you would do after arriving in a new city for work?

Many of us with hectic schedules would probably get a coffee, and that is precisely what Hong Kong pop singer Joey Yung did once she landed in Singapore last night (March 8)... » READ MORE

4. Mad for Garlic to close after 13 years in Singapore, offers discounts to members

PHOTO: Facebook/MadforGarlicSG

Unless you are a vampire, chances are you probably heard of and tried Mad for Garlic.

The popular Italian restaurant which features, you guessed it, garlic as their central ingredient, has announced plans to close for good in Singapore... » READ MORE

