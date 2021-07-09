Daily roundup: Man refuses to put on mask, yells at others in Sembawang coffee shop — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I'm very angry': Man refuses to put on mask, yells at others in Sembawang coffee shop

"Fortunately, a young guy walked over to chat with the man and asked him to stop"... » READ MORE

2. Forget staycations: I tried going on a daycation with my buddies at Clarke Quay and we can't wait to do it again

PHOTO: AsiaOne

From snacking, sipping on cocktails, enjoying a meal by the river, tossing back beers, to snapping Insta-worthy pictures at various hidden spots, we did it all... » READ MORE

3. Jesseca Liu talks about acting with husband Jeremy Chan for the first time in new drama

PHOTO: Instagram/jesssseca

She found it relaxing working with Jeremy in the drama because comedy is his forte... » READ MORE

4. 'I was surprised they agreed': TikToker shoots aesthetic videos for old school businesses for free

PHOTO: TikTok/Unbiden

The toughest part of the project is finding business owners who are open to her idea... » READ MORE

