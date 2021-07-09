Daily roundup: Man refuses to put on mask, yells at others in Sembawang coffee shop — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'I'm very angry': Man refuses to put on mask, yells at others in Sembawang coffee shop
"Fortunately, a young guy walked over to chat with the man and asked him to stop"... » READ MORE
2. Forget staycations: I tried going on a daycation with my buddies at Clarke Quay and we can't wait to do it again
From snacking, sipping on cocktails, enjoying a meal by the river, tossing back beers, to snapping Insta-worthy pictures at various hidden spots, we did it all... » READ MORE
3. Jesseca Liu talks about acting with husband Jeremy Chan for the first time in new drama
She found it relaxing working with Jeremy in the drama because comedy is his forte... » READ MORE
4. 'I was surprised they agreed': TikToker shoots aesthetic videos for old school businesses for free
The toughest part of the project is finding business owners who are open to her idea... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com