Daily roundup: Netizens praise Singapore and Malaysia silat opponents for their sportsmanship during SEA Games semis — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Netizens praise Singapore and Malaysia silat opponents for their sportsmanship during SEA Games semis

Finding sportsmanship in top-level sports can be hard at times... » READ MORE

2. Watch out for the croc: Netizens warn men fishing in canal after crocodile spotted in another canal at Choa Chu Kang

A crocodile was caught on video lurking at a canal along Old Choa Chu Kang Road (left). Two men fishing at an unknown canal elsewhere in Singapore that same day. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Khaijer, Screengrab/Instagram/Singapore Incidents

Crocodiles are a common sight in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but one of them was spotted too close to home recently... » READ MORE

3. Best spots in Singapore for wholesome karaoke experiences to sing your heart out

PHOTO: HaveFun Karaoke

Nightlife is back and, after almost two years, Singaporeans are finally able to return to their favourite pastime - fabulous karaoke nights!... » READ MORE

4. 'Inspired by my daughter': Suhaimi Yusof graduates from university at 52 after dropping out thrice

Singaporean actor and comedian Suhaimi Yusof graduated from university together with his daughter Nurjannah Suhaimi. PHOTO: Nurjannah Suhaimi

After choosing to further his career while his friends furthered their studies, local actor Suhaimi Yusof finally graduated from university 30 years later at age 52... » READ MORE