Daily roundup: Netizens praise Singapore and Malaysia silat opponents for their sportsmanship during SEA Games semis — and other top stories today

1. Netizens praise Singapore and Malaysia silat opponents for their sportsmanship during SEA Games semis
Finding sportsmanship in top-level sports can be hard at times...
2. Watch out for the croc: Netizens warn men fishing in canal after crocodile spotted in another canal at Choa Chu Kang
Crocodiles are a common sight in Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but one of them was spotted too close to home recently...
3. Best spots in Singapore for wholesome karaoke experiences to sing your heart out
Nightlife is back and, after almost two years, Singaporeans are finally able to return to their favourite pastime - fabulous karaoke nights!...
4. 'Inspired by my daughter': Suhaimi Yusof graduates from university at 52 after dropping out thrice
After choosing to further his career while his friends furthered their studies, local actor Suhaimi Yusof finally graduated from university 30 years later at age 52...