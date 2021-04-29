Daily roundup: No visitors allowed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital after discovery of possible Covid-19 cluster - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No visitors allowed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital after discovery of possible Covid-19 cluster

The hospital remained crowded when The Straits Times visited on Thursday morning, with many arriving for consultations and medical appointments...

2. Taiwanese YouTuber in hot water for cooking chicken wings at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Angel Hsu

Sembawang Hot Spring Park is known for therapeutic foot baths and cooking hard or soft-boiled eggs. However, some visitors have used the water in more controversial ways...

3. 'He aimed for my head': Man, 33, arrested for attacking woman with knife in Bukit Batok coffee shop

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A 33-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday (April 27), the police said in a statement...

4. OMG, Zoe Tay was asked on camera when her 'first time' was, what did she say?

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH

We've come across some strange things and unusual questions posed to celebrities. And this one ranks pretty high on the bizarre list...

