Daily roundup: No visitors allowed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital after discovery of possible Covid-19 cluster - and other top stories today

1. No visitors allowed at Tan Tock Seng Hospital after discovery of possible Covid-19 cluster
The hospital remained crowded when The Straits Times visited on Thursday morning, with many arriving for consultations and medical appointments... » READ MORE
2. Taiwanese YouTuber in hot water for cooking chicken wings at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/Angel Hsu
Sembawang Hot Spring Park is known for therapeutic foot baths and cooking hard or soft-boiled eggs. However, some visitors have used the water in more controversial ways... » READ MORE
3. 'He aimed for my head': Man, 33, arrested for attacking woman with knife in Bukit Batok coffee shop
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
A 33-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday (April 27), the police said in a statement... » READ MORE
4. OMG, Zoe Tay was asked on camera when her 'first time' was, what did she say?
PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH
We've come across some strange things and unusual questions posed to celebrities. And this one ranks pretty high on the bizarre list... » READ MORE
