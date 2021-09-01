Daily roundup: #NoMoreTopDown: Over 10,000 sign petition calling for reversal of Yale-NUS merger - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. #NoMoreTopDown: Over 10,000 sign petition calling for reversal of Yale-NUS merger

More than 10,300 people have signed an online petition calling on the National University of Singapore (NUS) to reverse its decision to merge Yale-NUS College with its University Scholars Programme (USP)... » READ MORE

2. Johor leaders looking to resume cross-border travel to Singapore soon

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

With the appointment of a new Malaysian Prime Minister in Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Johor leaders and experts feel that resuming cross-border travel should be a top priority... » READ MORE

3. 'I take the dare': Man drowns after swimming in Singapore River during 7th month

Facebook/Raysan Ace

He took up a challenge from a stranger and lost his life while doing so... » READ MORE

4. 'Not so complicated lah': Zoe Tay on reports she was annoyed after son gatecrashed her livestream

Instagram/zoetay10

It would have stayed that way until her cheeky youngest decided to pull a 'BBC dad' stunt last Thursday (Aug 26) by appearing in a livestream that Zoe, 53, was a participant in... » READ MORE