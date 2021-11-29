Daily roundup: PM Lee spots auspicious 888 bus plate for inaugural land VTL with Malaysia — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'They put a nice number for the bus': PM Lee spots auspicious 888 plate for inaugural land VTL with Malaysia

As the excitement of crossing the Causeway lingers, one sharp-eyed individual couldn't help but notice the auspicious number inaugurating this reopening... » READ MORE

2. HDB loft flat at Dawson snapped up for $1.32m, breaks Queenstown resale flat record

PHOTO: PropNex/Lois Ho

A five-room loft unit in SkyTerrace @ Dawson was recently sold for over $1.32 million, setting a new record for resale HDB flats in Queenstown... » READ MORE

3. Cops tell titillating Thai street vendor to cover up, internet creeps over her pics

PHOTO: Facebook/sudjailoves

A street vendor in Chiang Mai, Thailand has stirred the internet's imagination this week with her creative way of attracting customers... » READ MORE

4. Touring Sembawang waterfront landed houses and 9 landed living costs to note

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Last week, I headed over to explore the waterfront landed homes at Pasir Ris. In short, I concluded that they are close to nature, have a beautiful waterfront but are a tad crowded... » READ MORE

