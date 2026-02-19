Daily roundup: PM Wong extends warm wishes to Singaporean Muslims for Ramadan — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Peace to your homes and blessings': PM Wong extends warm wishes to Singaporean Muslims for Ramadan

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended his "warmest wishes" to Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan in a video posted on his Facebook on Wednesday (Feb 18)... » READ MORE

2. Singapore citizens may have served in Israeli military during Gaza war: IDF data

Two Singaporeans are purportedly among the more than 50,000 soldiers enlisted in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) as of March 2025 - 17 months into the Gaza war - who held at least one other citizenship.... » READ MORE

3. Local actress Angel Lim announces pregnancy: 'This is the most tender gift of the new year'

Local actress Angel Lim announced her pregnancy on the first day of Chinese New Year... » READ MORE

4. Loud decorations, open doors: Disappearing Chinese New Year traditions in Singapore

With Chinese New Year approaching, conversations about whether it feels "less festive" or whether it still "feels like Chinese New Year" tend to resurface... » READ MORE

