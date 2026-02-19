'Peace to your homes and blessings': PM Wong extends warm wishes to Singaporean Muslims for Ramadan

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended his "warmest wishes" to Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan in a video posted on his Facebook on Wednesday (Feb 18).

PM Wong spoke first in English before switching to Malay.

"As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I extend my warmest wishes to all our Muslim friends.

"May the season of reflection and renewal bring peace to your homes and blessings to everyone," he said.

Switching to Malay, PM Wong added that he hopes this Ramadan will be "more meaningful" for Muslims in Singapore.

In his Chinese New Year message on Feb 16, PM Wong noted that this year's Chinese New Year coincides with the beginning of Ramadan: "The coming together of these two occasions reminds us of the beauty of multicultural Singapore — a society where different cultures, traditions and faiths live together in mutual respect."

He added that the harmony Singapore enjoys today did not happen by chance.

"It was built patiently over generations through mutual respect, trust and understanding. These are values we must continue to uphold and pass on," the prime minister explained.

Ahead of Ramadan, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said in an announcement on Feb 13 that it has taken steps to enable congregants to have a meaningful Ramadan experience this year by enhancing prayer capacity.

