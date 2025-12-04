Daily roundup: PM Wong says outstanding bilateral issues are 'complex', do not mar overall Singapore-Malaysia relations — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Outstanding bilateral issues are 'complex', do not mar overall Singapore-Malaysia relations: PM Wong

The outstanding bilateral issues between Singapore and Malaysia are complex and not easy to resolve, but will not be allowed to "colour or undermine" the two countries' overall co-operation, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Dec 4)... » READ MORE

2. 100 residents evacuated after fire at Boon Keng coffee shop, 1 taken to hospital

About 100 residents living in a Boon Keng HDB block were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop slightly after midnight on Thursday (Dec 4)... » READ MORE

3. Hong Kong movies Papa and The Last Dance among biggest winners at Singapore's inaugural Golden Singa Awards 2025

The Golden Singa Awards held its inaugural ceremony yesterday (Dec 1) at the Capitol Theatre, where a total of 18 awards were presented... » READ MORE

4. Official Gundam merchandise store to land at Jewel Changi Airport in 2026

Gundam fans in Singapore are in for a treat!

The franchise's official merchandise store The Gundam Base is coming here very soon... » READ MORE

