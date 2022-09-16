Daily roundup: Popular Taiwanese porridge joint Goldleaf Restaurant closing temporarily on Sept 18, new location not confirmed yet - and other top stories today

1. Popular Taiwanese porridge joint Goldleaf Restaurant closing temporarily on Sept 18, new location not confirmed yet

Goldleaf Restaurant, a popular Taiwanese porridge joint, will be closing temporarily on Sunday (Sept 18)...» READ MORE

2. Wish come true: American exchange student thirsts for NS boys, now they're simping for her

PHOTO: TikTok/PriestessPrincess

Some say that finding a girlfriend while serving National Service (NS) is a Herculean task, but it looks like some of our ah boys might have just found their princess...» READ MORE

3. 'Many things that were shown in TV dramas, I witnessed in real life': Brandon Wong learnt how to play villains from working in nightclub

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Mediacorp

This actor learned from the bad to become good at what he's best known for.

In an interview with host Quan Yi Fong in the latest episode of Hear U Out season three, Brandon Wong revealed that he worked in a nightclub while in university in Malaysia, which helped him in his villainous roles...» READ MORE

4. Naughty kitty? Woman recalls how cat falling into balcony drainage pipe gave her anxiety

PHOTO: Herni

A cautionary tale for all pet owners - curiosity almost killed this cat after it crawled into and found itself trapped inside a drainage pipe at an Aljunied condo...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com