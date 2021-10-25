Daily roundup: Samantha Tan, Eswari Gunasagar to join cast of Jack Neo's Ah Girls Go Army - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Samantha Tan, Eswari Gunasagar to join cast of Jack Neo's Ah Girls Go Army

Director Jack Neo has unveiled the cast of his upcoming movie, Ah Girls Go Army, after an online audition which attracted thousands of hopefuls... » READ MORE

2. 'It's time to let go': Taufik Batisah says bye to Jurong maisonette he bought with savings 12 years ago

PHOTO: Facebook/Taufik Batisah

Singapore Idol-turned-property agent Taufik Batisah has sold the first home he bought 12 years ago... » READ MORE

3. Cute or not? Dog walking on hind legs in Yishun sparks debate

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/psychosmily

Bringing the dog out for a walk is a relatively uneventful activity but this one dog had netizens do a double-take... » READ MORE

4. Jayley Woo felt late boyfriend Aloysius Pang's 'presence' at home

PHOTO: Instagram/Jayley Woo

It has been two years but the late Aloysius Pang still lingers in his girlfriend's life... » READ MORE

