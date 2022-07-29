Daily roundup: Singapore traveller shares hack to 'cheat the system' and score cheaper air tickets — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Singapore traveller shares hack to 'cheat the system' and score cheaper air tickets
With Covid-19 flight restrictions all but lifted in many parts of the world, a phenomenon known as "revenge travel" has since taken over, where globetrotters — Singaporeans included — are making up for lost time... » READ MORE
2. Next stop, toilet: Bus driver leaves halfway to answer nature's call, netizens say 'he is human after all'
Most of us take it for granted that we can easily go for bathroom breaks during work, but it's a little more complicated when you're a bus driver out on a route... » READ MORE
3. Woman hits the club with adult daughter for the first time, gets dubbed 'Marquee Mummy'
After a boozy night out, the last thing you'd want to do is tell your parents all about it... » READ MORE
4. I tried McDonald's new laksa-inspired burger and was actually quite impressed
McDonald's has come up with, quite possibly, its most intriguing burger yet... » READ MORE
