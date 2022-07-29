Daily roundup: Singapore traveller shares hack to 'cheat the system' and score cheaper air tickets — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore traveller shares hack to 'cheat the system' and score cheaper air tickets

With Covid-19 flight restrictions all but lifted in many parts of the world, a phenomenon known as "revenge travel" has since taken over, where globetrotters — Singaporeans included — are making up for lost time... » READ MORE

2. Next stop, toilet: Bus driver leaves halfway to answer nature's call, netizens say 'he is human after all'

PHOTO: TikTok/.sak.sak

Most of us take it for granted that we can easily go for bathroom breaks during work, but it's a little more complicated when you're a bus driver out on a route... » READ MORE

3. Woman hits the club with adult daughter for the first time, gets dubbed 'Marquee Mummy'

PHOTO: Iris Zhang

After a boozy night out, the last thing you'd want to do is tell your parents all about it... » READ MORE

4. I tried McDonald's new laksa-inspired burger and was actually quite impressed

PHOTO: AsiaOne

McDonald's has come up with, quite possibly, its most intriguing burger yet... » READ MORE

