Daily roundup: Singaporean arrested after dancing naked on streets in Thailand - and other top stories today

1. Singaporean arrested after dancing naked on streets in Thailand

When he went out drinking on Sunday (Oct 4) night, he probably didn't think he'd end up at a police station afterwards... » READ MORE

2. Young TikToker giving away cold hard cash through treasure hunts around Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/@treatyourself_smt

In unstable times such as the one we’re living in now (or otherwise), free money is always welcome... » READ MORE

3. I try the $10.90 ShakeMeister burger from Shake Shack that comes with a satisfying crunch with every bite

PHOTO: AsiaOne

As someone who frequently recommended friends going overseas to give Shake Shack a shot, I was curious to see how this version of the burger would measure up... » READ MORE

4. Singapore hotel staycation promotions during phase 2

PHOTO: Royal Plaza on Scotts

International travel may still be out of the question for most Singaporeans, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home... » READ MORE

