Daily roundup: Tan Chuan-Jin, Edwin Tong in 'friendly race' to photograph Team Singapore — and other top stories today

1. Tan Chuan-Jin, Edwin Tong in 'friendly race' to photograph Team Singapore

Armed with their cameras and lens on the sidelines of the sporting action involving Singaporean athletes, Mr Tan and Mr Tong have been hard at work on... » READ MORE

2. Quarantine Order FAQs: Why hasn't MOH contacted me yet? Do I self-isolate if I've been in contact with a Covid-19 case?

PHOTO: Pexels

Whether you're one of the 10,000 odd people serving out their quarantine orders at home, or you simply need more clarity on the process, here's what you should know... » READ MORE

3. A Singaporean's guide: Sign-on bonus and starting salary of schemes in the Singapore Armed Forces (army, air force, navy)

PHOTO: The Straits Times

If you think that signing on just to get that sign-on bonus before you zao (Hokkien: abscond) is a good idea then... » READ MORE

4. Don't kan cheong, free masks from Temasek Foundation not ready for collection yet

PHOTO: WhatsApp

If you've recently come across a photograph of a banner with Temasek Foundation's logo, offering 50 medical masks and 25 N95 masks with every SP bill, and showing Aug 4 as the date for collection, don't be too hasty to... » READ MORE

