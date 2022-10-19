Daily roundup: Titus Low pledges to be 'good citizen' before heading to jail, explains why he defied police — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Just follow law: Titus Low pledges to be 'good citizen' before heading to jail, explains why he defied police

Titus highlighted the importance of his OnlyFans income to his survival... » READ MORE

2. 'Were you desperate to get proposed to?' Christopher Lee crashes Rebecca Lim's new show and roasts her while dishing out relationship advice

PHOTO: Screengrab from meWATCH

Rebecca said that she had wanted to date with the intention of getting married... » READ MORE

3. 'We thought we'd be homeless in 2 months': Woman priced out of 5-room flat after landlord increases rent by 60%

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Geraldine and her husband had been renting the HDB flat in the north of Singapore for the past three years... » READ MORE

4. 'Does it look like I work at a coffeeshop?' Influencer Nicole Choo dresses in 'lepak' outfit, gets mistaken for beer lady

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Nicolealexachoo

"The guy that asked me for the beer I hope he sees this video"... » READ MORE