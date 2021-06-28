Daily roundup: Top lawyers, investment professionals purportedly cheated of millions by businessman linked to $1b fraud scheme — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Top lawyers, investment professionals purportedly cheated of millions by businessman linked to $1b fraud scheme

Several notable names in the legal fraternity were purportedly cheated by a Singaporean businessman... » READ MORE

2. 7-year-old boy cycles from Bukit Panjang to Coney Island in just 5 hours

Afi and his dad cycling. PHOTO: Facebook/Sophia Sofii

Not all of us can achieve what this boy did at just seven. Afi, the young and proud Singaporean, cycled 75.3km from Bukit Panjang to Coney Island... » READ MORE

3. '$900 salary, doesn't want to wash car, mop only on alternate days': Employer bemoans demands of transfer maid

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

With the Covid-19 pandemic putting restrictions on travel, many employers have found it difficult to hire new foreign domestic workers... » READ MORE

4. Claims by doctors on need to halt Covid-19 jabs for schoolboys one-sided: MOH

Senior infectious diseases specialist David Lye said that the group of doctors had not given the full picture. PHOTO: The Straits Times/ Ong Wee Jin

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination and a senior infectious diseases specialist from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases have called out the one-sided claims by a group of doctors... » READ MORE

