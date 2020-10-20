Daily roundup: TraceTogether check-in mandatory for cinema-goers from Nov 16 - and other top stories today

AsiaOne
PHOTO: The Straits Times / Kevin Lim

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. TraceTogether check-in mandatory for cinema-goers from Nov 16

There will be a grace period until Nov 16 for cinema operators to fully implement TraceTogether, after which it will be the only option for patrons for entry... » READ MORE

2. Dysons sell ‘bungalow in the sky’ for $62m at a loss

PHOTO: GuocoLand

A year after splashing out $73.8 million on Singapore's most expensive penthouse, James Dyson, 73, is selling the property for $62 million at a loss...» READ MORE

3. Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim is so fit at 65 that even hunkle Zheng Geping praised her

PHOTO: Instagram/mixue_michelleyim

The 65-year-old uploaded some snaps of her during a workout, showing off her lean, fit body with just a hint of some abs...» READ MORE

4. NUS sacks Tembusu College don accused of sexual misconduct towards undergrads

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

NUS said it conducted an internal probe after it received two complaints alleging that Dr Jeremy Fernando, a fellow at Tembusu College, had "behaved inappropriately as a teaching staff"...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com

#daily roundup