Daily roundup: TraceTogether check-in mandatory for cinema-goers from Nov 16 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. TraceTogether check-in mandatory for cinema-goers from Nov 16

There will be a grace period until Nov 16 for cinema operators to fully implement TraceTogether, after which it will be the only option for patrons for entry... » READ MORE

2. Dysons sell ‘bungalow in the sky’ for $62m at a loss

PHOTO: GuocoLand

A year after splashing out $73.8 million on Singapore's most expensive penthouse, James Dyson, 73, is selling the property for $62 million at a loss...» READ MORE

3. Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim is so fit at 65 that even hunkle Zheng Geping praised her

PHOTO: Instagram/mixue_michelleyim

The 65-year-old uploaded some snaps of her during a workout, showing off her lean, fit body with just a hint of some abs...» READ MORE

4. NUS sacks Tembusu College don accused of sexual misconduct towards undergrads

NUS said it conducted an internal probe after it received two complaints alleging that Dr Jeremy Fernando, a fellow at Tembusu College, had "behaved inappropriately as a teaching staff"...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com