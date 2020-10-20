Daily roundup: TraceTogether check-in mandatory for cinema-goers from Nov 16 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. TraceTogether check-in mandatory for cinema-goers from Nov 16
There will be a grace period until Nov 16 for cinema operators to fully implement TraceTogether, after which it will be the only option for patrons for entry... » READ MORE
2. Dysons sell ‘bungalow in the sky’ for $62m at a lossPHOTO: GuocoLand
A year after splashing out $73.8 million on Singapore's most expensive penthouse, James Dyson, 73, is selling the property for $62 million at a loss...» READ MORE
3. Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim is so fit at 65 that even hunkle Zheng Geping praised herPHOTO: Instagram/mixue_michelleyim
The 65-year-old uploaded some snaps of her during a workout, showing off her lean, fit body with just a hint of some abs...» READ MORE
4. NUS sacks Tembusu College don accused of sexual misconduct towards undergradsPHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
NUS said it conducted an internal probe after it received two complaints alleging that Dr Jeremy Fernando, a fellow at Tembusu College, had "behaved inappropriately as a teaching staff"...» READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com