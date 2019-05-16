Daily roundup: Where to get your hands on free beer this May and June - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Free beer here: Where to get your hands on the newest national brew

A new locally-brewed beer known by its very creative name, Singapore Lager, has officially launched and to celebrate, beer lovers will be able to get their hands on free beer for two hours each week starting this Saturday (May 18), till June 15.... » READ MORE

2. Kind and understanding Grab driver insists passenger break his fast in car during Ramadan

Photo: Grab Singapore

It's beautiful when a small gesture of understanding can make someone's day. A Grab rider was touched when his driver demonstrated concern and understanding during the month of Ramadan.... » READ MORE

3. This 27-year-old financial blogger saved $100k in 3.5 years



Photo: Singsaver

"Are you married? Do you intend to have children soon?" These were the exact questions Jeraldine Phneah faced during an HR phone interview with a leading local startup last year.... » READ MORE

4. Ji Chang-wook gained 12kg while serving military



Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook, 31, revealed that he gained close to 12kg while serving the military but added that he worked hard to lose it before he was discharged on April 27.... » READ MORE