Daily roundup: Woman picks up used mask to wear so she can take public transport - and other top stories today

1. Woman picks up used mask to wear so she can take public transport, grosses netizens out

TikTok user Chonkycat realised she forgot to wear a mask after boarding a train.

Thankfully, she managed to find one albeit in the most unlikely of places... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean driver endures 16-hour jam to Ipoh, netizens joke he could have gone to Europe

PHOTO: TikTok/Bbd0nut

Driving from Singapore to Ipoh should only take around seven hours or so.

But one Singapore family ended up taking much longer...» READ MORE

3. CEO's personal assistant jailed for transferring over $350,000 from firm to her bank accounts

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Shereen Banu Shahul Hameed faces 26 months in jail after she pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal breach of trust by employees and one count of cheating by personation...» READ MORE

4. 'My new identity and life journey': Apple Hong attends Singapore citizenship ceremony

PHOTO: Instagram/Apple Hong

This 'Apple' may not have grown in Singapore, but it's now Singaporean all the same... » READ MORE

