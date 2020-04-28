Daily roundup: You're not alone in feeling 'trapped' from circuit breaker - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Feeling ‘trapped’ from circuit breaker and WFH taking its toll? You’re not alone

Even if you don't have a young one of your own, lines can be blurred when you are working from home for long periods... » READ MORE

2. Actress Ateeqah Mazlan causes online furore, accused of causing home-based business ban

PHOTO: Facebook / Haji Abdul Wahab Bin Abdullah

Aside from Sing Together Singapore and the arrest of Twitter satirist @sharonliew86, the local social media landscape was abuzz over the weekend over a particular individual: Ateeqah Mazlan... » READ MORE

3. Singapore to see 45,600 retrenchments this year, GDP to contract 5.7 per cent: DBS economist

PHOTO: ST File

Retrenchments in Singapore could hit 45,600 this year with the economy in a "deep and protracted recession", as the country toils at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with an extended circuit breaker... » READ MORE

4. 9 fun DIY home improvement projects to keep you occupied during the circuit breaker period

PHOTO: Couple Abode

After days and weeks of binge-watching K and C dramas on Netflix, it is high time that you should consider doing something constructive... » READ MORE