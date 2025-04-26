David versus Goliath in Aljunied GRC? Pritam Singh agrees, if PAP is seen as the giant

It's a straight fight once again between the People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party (WP) for the opposition-held Aljunied GRC.

This constituency has been a WP stronghold since 2011, with WP winning that GRC in the past three general elections.

So, has the WP Aljunied GRC team found themselves in a David versus Goliath situation this time around?

When asked this during a doorstop at Kovan Food Centre today (April 26), WP secretary-general Pritam Singh replied: "If you’re suggesting Goliath is the PAP; you're absolutely right.

"The reality is we are the opposition party. We don't have the government firmament behind us to drive certain things. But in spite of that, the demand for a more balanced political system is real."

Singh was joined by fellow WP candidates for Aljunied GRC: Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong and Fadli Fawzi.

During the doorstop, the party chief also addressed media reports of foreign interference in the general election, where a Singaporean religious teacher, Noor Deros, based in Malaysia said he has spoken with WP candidates contesting the upcoming election.

That teacher claimed that WP had agreed to take up the concerns raised by the asatizah, or religious teachers, regarding the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore.

In response, Singh said that as an opposition party, they have to be "ready for all eventualities".

"That's how it is, it's politics. It is campaign period. Many other issues may come up. We'll deal with them as they come along," he said.

The party had, in a statement today (April 26) said: "At a meeting with other religious leaders where Noor Deros was present, the party confirms there were no promises, commitments or agreements made to any individual, including Noor Deros, in exchange for political support for WP candidates."

'There are no safe seats for the opposition'

Singh also reiterated that WP is not going to form the next government, a point he first made in an election broadcast on May 25.

Despite this, Singh noted that they want a "robust, rational, responsible [and] respectable" opposition presence in Parliament.

He added: "But my plea to Singaporeans is understand every vote is critical. There are no safe seats for the opposition, absolutely none.

"Each vote counts and I hope you think carefully and cast your vote for a more balanced political system where diversity is recognised in Parliament, and where everybody is proud to stand up and say our views are well represented."

Singh was also asked about Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean's surprise appearance at Aljunied GRC on Friday (April 25), two days after announcing his retirement from politics.

Said Singh: “Maybe he saw Mr Low Thia Kiang in the morning as well. And so he decided he also should lend his support to [his] team.”

The PAP is fielding a largely fresh slate against the WP this coming election.

Apart from second-time candidate Chan Hui Yuh, their team is made up of political newcomers — unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo, managing director of urban planning consultancy Daniel Liu, company director Adrian Ang and dental surgeon Faisal Abdul Aziz.

In the 2020 General Election, WP garnered 59.95 per cent of the votes against PAP's 40.05 per cent.

Aljunied GRC will have 144,032 voters in the upcoming election on May 3.

[[nid:717164]]

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here

amierul@asiaone.com