Faishal Ibrahim's resignation: No by-election for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, says Desmond Lee

There will be no by-election for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC following the resignation of former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (July 20), said People's Action Party (PAP) chairman Desmond Lee.

Explaining the considerations, Lee, who is also Minister for Education, stated that existing MPs — Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, Minister of State Goh Pei Ming, four-term MP Tin Pei Ling, and first-term MP Diana Pang — will "step up, step forward".

"We will make sure that all existing MPs step up, step forward, look after the residents of Kembangan, look after all the communities in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, including the Malay/Muslim community," Lee said.

He added that further announcements will be made as to how the GRC team can be further strengthened, with the goal of serving all residents.

Lee pointed to how a by-election was not necessary for Jurong GRC when its former MP Tharman Shanmugaratnam resigned to run for the elected presidency, and for Sengkang GRC, when former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan resigned after she admitted to lying in Parliament.

"The key is whether the residents' needs are adequately provided for," Lee said.

'Business will go on as usual'

Giving similar assurances, Seah reiterated the remaining MPs' earlier statements posted on their respective social media pages, emphasising that "business will go on as usual".

"The commitments we have made to all of you, to our residents in the GRC — will not change.

"We will maintain it and we will make sure we deliver. And to the residents of Kembangan, you are part of the GRC."

Beyond arrangements for Meet-the-People Sessions, Seah also assured residents that "to the extent possible", all community activities and initiatives will continue as planned.

Concerns of Malay/Muslim community

Turning to the Malay/Muslim community, Lee noted that this would be the second change in the community's leader in just slightly over a year.

He acknowledged that members of the community will be concerned given that given the role of the Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs is to look after their specific issues, concerns and aspirations.

"But our commitment, the PAP Government's commitment to the Malay/Muslim community, as well as all communities in Singapore, remains firm and clear.

"And we will make sure that we support Acting Minister Zaqy Mohamad to represent the concerns of the Malay/Muslim community and support them in their aspirations and address the concerns that they have," he said.

Why Faishal resigned

The 58-year-old former acting minister was investigated by the police after a female member of public wrote to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), concerning her interactions with him

According to a statement on Monday, most of their interactions took place through online messages, and they also met on the sidelines of public events.

Both parties subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other.

Investigations have since been completed, including consultations with the Attorney-General's Chambers and it was assessed that no criminal offence has been committed by either party.

While no criminal action will be taken against them, it still raises the question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of an office holder and MP, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Upon reflecting on the matter, Associate Professor Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation," PMO added.

Assoc Prof Faishal, in his letter to PM Wong, said: "On reflection, I recognise that my conduct fell short of the standards expected of me and was not consistent with the responsibilities entrusted to me. I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."

He added that there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and that he did not intend for the interactions to develop into one.

"There was a lapse of judgement on my part in the way that I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage," he added.

"I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."

The former minister later apologised to Singaporeans and his residents, saying he is "deeply sorry" to have let down those who had placed their trust in him.

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editor@asiaone.com