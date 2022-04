Fight near Golden Mile Complex: 4 men arrested

SINGAPORE - A fight near Golden Mile Complex in the wee hours of Thursday morning (April 14) has led to the arrest of four men.

In a video posted on Instagram, a group of men could be seen engaging in fisticuffs in Beach Road, near the entrance of the mixed-use development.

The police said that they were alerted to the fight at about 2.40am on Thursday. Four men, aged between 22 and 25, were subsequently arrested.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a paramedic assessed a man at the scene but he refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of affray. If convicted, offenders may face up to one year imprisonment, $5,000 fine, or both.

Business owners at the Golden Mile Complex said fights break out frequently at the location. The building, often described as Little Thailand, has a number of bars.

In an incident last August, two men were arrested for public nuisance after they were caught on video assaulting another man at the building.

In another incident in 2020, a brawl erupted at the building's carpark after a group of men fought over the delay caused by a motorist.

The incident on Thursday comes in the wake of a fight in Lorong Mambong at Holland Village on April 8.

Police said they were alerted to the case at 11.37pm.

"A 22-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital. The police have identified the two men, aged 20, and arrested them for public nuisance," said a spokesman.

Meanwhile, police are also looking into a fight that broke out earlier this month near Katong Square.

In the incident, a man was caught on video holding a silver-coloured object that resembled a blade.

In another case on Thursday afternoon, police had to Taser a man armed with a chopper in Beach Road after he hacked a woman said to be his wife.

The victim and the man were both taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

An image from the Internet shows the slashing suspect in a standoff with members of the public. PHOTO: INTERNET

The woman, 41, appeared to have suffered multiple cuts while the man is said to have slashed his own wrists with a chopper.

The 46-year-old man is being investigated for attempted murder.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.