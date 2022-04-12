Man hospitalised after Holland Village brawl, location mirrors fight 2 years ago

Sometimes, history repeats itself with startling accuracy.

In a video uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (April 10), a brawl broke out among a group of young men at Holland Village along Lorong Mambong, resulting in one man taken to a hospital.

The video (below) shows what was likely the tail end of the fight, after a man in a white shirt was knocked to the ground in the middle of a large throng of people.

The crowd gradually dispersed but two men kicked the man while he was lying on the ground, one to the body and the other to the head.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said that they responded to a case of voluntarily causing hurt along Lorong Mambong on April 8 at 11.37pm.

A 22-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital, the police said, adding that the man had initially declined hospitalisation but eventually relented. The police said that investigations are ongoing.

On Facebook, one user joked that "Changi luxury chalet" would provide "daily free meals and lodging" for the attackers, referring to Changi prison.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

This situation is similar to a fight that occurred two years ago, almost at the exact same location.

On June 19, 2020, a fight broke out along the same stretch of eateries at Lorong Mambong (video below).

The police had said then that a 26-year-old man reeking of alcohol was arrested for causing annoyance in relation to this prior incident.

A man was also brought down to the ground in that case — just metres away from where the 22-year-old man was knocked over in this more recent event.

This brawl at Holland Village is just one of a string of violent incidents of late.

Last Tuesday (April 5), there was a group fight outside Katong Square where a man was seen retrieving a weapon from a car.

That same week, the police arrested two men who attacked two others with sharp weapons in a Boon Lay carpark.

READ ALSO: Man left needing 20 stitches to head after horrific attack from behind in Clarke Quay

khooyihang@asiaone.com