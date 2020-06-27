Free ramen: PAP's Ivan Lim saga churns out internet memes and commentary

Barely a day since the People's Action Party (PAP) introduced its new candidate Ivan Lim on June 24, there was already a groundswell of doubt whether he would be fit to represent Singaporeans in Parliament.

As the days went by, multiple allegations were thrown up on social media from people he had interacted with in the past. From his fellow NSmen to colleagues in Keppel Offshore and Marine (and even a Singapore Polytechnic schoolmate), stories were shared online about how the 42-year-old was supposedly elitist and condescending.

Though the various senior PAP officials stood by Lim, they encouraged the candidate to speak up for himself and clarify the claims made against him. Which he did today (June 27), explaining away the viral anecdotes about him. Although he did not issue an apology, he acknowledged that he could "always do better".

In any case, there's a free bowl of ramen waiting for him. Takagi Ramen Shop has come out to issue an exclusive voucher on Facebook for Lim, entitling him to a "free ramen of [his] choice."

The reason behind this, the chain says, is because they "know first hand what it's like to take heat online" — the chain is opened by the former editors of The Real Singapore.

Takagi Ramen reckoned that Lim, who is said to be potentially fielded in Jurong GRC, would be spending a lot more time in Jurong, where they have a branch set up.

Not wanting to miss out on the hullabaloo, various internet figures and pages have chimed in on the Ivan Lim saga (aside from ex-NMP Calvin Cheng, that is). An administrator of Memedef — a meme page revolving around Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) content — noted how the allegations about Lim, if true, would be a shame as SAF has a bevy of approachable, affable commanding officers that can garner genuine respect.

Institute of Policy Studies research assistant Dhevarajan Devadas brought up how a candidate's character and integrity has been a strong issue for the PAP in the past.

Of course, memes were thrown in too.

