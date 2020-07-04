GE2020's 10 million population debacle: PAP expresses disappointment in SDP's Paul Tambyah, latter calls statement 'sad'

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Dr Paul Tambyah has responded to the contents of a People's Action Party (PAP) statement issued last night, calling it a "sign of desperation", and describing it "sad".

He spoke to the media after his walkabout in Bukit Panjang SMC where he is contesting.

The PAP had hit out at both SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and Dr Tambyah over Singapore's purported "10 million population target", a topic which spilled over from a televised live debate on Wednesday (July 1).

In a statement issued on Friday night, PAP expressed disappointment that "Chee and the SDP have dug their heels in, repeated their falsehoods, and refused to apologise to Singaporeans for misleading them".

It also added that the party is "disappointed and surprised" that Dr Tambyah "has joined his chief in this charade".

"We thought he was a better man," it stated.

Said Dr Tambyah this morning: “I think this is really a sign of desperation. You know, they've run out of ideas. So they've resorted to the old PAP tactics of just politics of personal destruction.”

READ ALSO: PN Balji: The 10-million population fiasco

In its statement, the PAP also gave an analogy to describe how Dr Chee had been untruthful: "Imagine this. Dr Chee claims you said you want to beat up your spouse. You deny it, and show proof that you neither said this nor have beaten your spouse. Instead of apologising, Dr Chee says: "Victory! I extracted a promise from you that you will never beat your spouse."

When asked for a response to PAP's statement, Dr Chee said this morning during his walkabout at Bukit Batok SMC: "We said what we wanted to say, job done, mission accomplished. People out here are saying 'even before you get into Parliament you are holding them accountable'.

"Now we are asking voters to get us into Parliament to make sure what the PAP says before the elections it continues to hold on to it after the elections and that's the crucial point."

Comments from live debate

The People's Action Party Vivian Balakrishnan and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 crossed... Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

At the televised live debate on Wednesday, Dr Chee and PAP's Dr Vivian Balakrishnan went head-to-head when Dr Chee asked the latter if he would "categorically tell Singaporeans right now" that the PAP has no intention of raising Singapore's population to 10 million.

The 10 million figure is a core component of SDP's "4Yes, 1 No" manifesto for the upcoming election, in which the party said it would "push to stop the PAP from raising our population to 10 million".

The claim was refuted by Dr Balakrishnan, who accused his opponent of spreading falsehoods. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also stepped in to state that he had never said Singapore plans to increase its population to 10 million.

candicecai@asiaone.com