GE2020: Here's a list of e-rallies happening on June 30

With all 93 seats being challenged in this year's general election and physical rallies disallowed in view of the Covid-19 situation, you can tune in to e-rallies happening on social media platforms instead.
Here's a list for today (June 30):
People's Action Party (PAP)
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC
Who: Lawrence Wong, Hany Soh, Zaqy Mohamad and Alex Yam
Time: 8pm
Where: Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Facebook page
Tampines GRC
Who: Masagos Zulkifli, Koh Poh Koon, Desmond Choo, Baey Yam Keng and Cheng Li Hui
Time: 8pm
Where: Tampines GRC Facebook page
Peoples Voice (PV)
Who: Lim Tean
Time: 5pm
Where: PV's Facebook page
Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)
Who: Chee Soon Juan and other candidates (to be announced)
Time:
- Segment A (7.30pm)
- Segment B (8.00pm)
- Segment C (8.30pm) – Chee Soon Juan
- Segment D (9.00pm)
Where: SDP's Facebook page
Progress Singapore Party (PSP)
Who: To be announced
Time: 9.30pm
Where: Zoom. Do check out the details for registration here.
