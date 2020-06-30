GE2020: Here's a list of e-rallies happening on June 30

With all 93 seats being challenged in this year's general election and physical rallies disallowed in view of the Covid-19 situation, you can tune in to e-rallies happening on social media platforms instead.

Here's a list for today (June 30):

People's Action Party (PAP)

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Who: Lawrence Wong, Hany Soh, Zaqy Mohamad and Alex Yam

Time: 8pm

Where: Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Facebook page

Tampines GRC

Who: Masagos Zulkifli, Koh Poh Koon, Desmond Choo, Baey Yam Keng and Cheng Li Hui

Time: 8pm

Where: Tampines GRC Facebook page

Peoples Voice (PV)

Who: Lim Tean

Time: 5pm

Where: PV's Facebook page

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)

Who: Chee Soon Juan and other candidates (to be announced)

Time:

Segment A (7.30pm)

Segment B (8.00pm)

Segment C (8.30pm) – Chee Soon Juan

Segment D (9.00pm)

Where: SDP's Facebook page

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)

Who: To be announced

Time: 9.30pm

Where: Zoom. Do check out the details for registration here.

trining@asiaone.com