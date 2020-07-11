GE2020 results: PAP wins Holland-Bukit Timah GRC with 66.36% of votes over SDP

[UPDATED: 3:28AM]

Results for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 66.36% Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) 33.64% The People's Action Party has won Holland-Bukit Timah GRC against the Singapore Democratic Party. PAP received 70,963 votes while SDP received 35,972 votes.

The PAP team consists of Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Sim Ann, Christopher De Souza and Edward Chia, while SDP's candidates are Tan Jee Say, Dr James Gomez, Cheong En Min and Alfred Tan.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

Tan Jee Say was previously the secretary-general of opposition party Singaporeans First but dissolved the party on June 25.

On June 29 — one day before Nomination Day — he indicated his interest to join SDP, and was confirmed the following day as the party's candidate.

During the campaigning period, both PAP and SDP issued competing letters to Holland-Bukit Timah GRC residents, laying out their case to voters while also making clear the disagreements between both sides.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC has 115,012 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 66.62 per cent against SDP.

