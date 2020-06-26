GE2020: WP unveils 5 more candidates, including youngest candidate Raeesah Khan

The Workers' Party (WP) unveiled another slate of election candidates in a virtual press conference on Friday (June 26) afternoon.

Sylvia Lim, the party's chairman, introduced the following candidates:

1. Dennis Tan, 48, a lawyer who runs his own shipping firm. He contested as a candidate in Fengshan SMC in 2015 and became a Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP).

2. Raeesah Khan, 26, founder of the Reyna Movement. She's also the party's youngest candidate.

3. Dylan Ng Foo Eng, 45, has 20 years of experience in the finance industry. He contested as a candidate in Marine Parade GRC in 2015.

4. Jamus Lim, 44, an associate professor of economics at ESSEC Business School. This is his first election.

5. Ron Tan Jun Yen, 34, who works at the National University Health System’s research office. This is his second election, having been fielded at Nee Soon GRC in 2015.

On June 25, WP chief Pritam Singh announced that the party will be fielding a total of 21 candidates in six constituencies — Aljunied, Marine Parade, Sengkang and East Coast GRCs, as well as Hougang and Punggol West SMCs.

Sylvia Lim, Pritam Singh, Gerald Giam, Leon Perera and Faisal Manap will be contesting in Aljunied GRC, while Dennis Tan will run for Hougang SMC.

Nomination Day for this general election is on June 30.

