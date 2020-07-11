GE2020: WP's former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat pens note for new MP-elect Dennis Tan

Png Eng Huat from the Workers' Party (WP) has successfully passed the torch to Dennis Tan, as the latter was announced MP-elect for Hougang SMC early this morning (July 11).

Tan won against the People's Action Party's (PAP) Lee Hong Chuang, garnering 61.19 per cent of the votes.

Shortly after learning of the win, Png took to Facebook to congratulate Tan on "fighting a good fight".

The 58-year-old said he had tidied up the office he had been using for the past eight years and left a note for Tan, writing: "I wish to share with him what Mr Low Thia Khiang told me eight years ago when I first became the MP for Hougang."

Png also thanked Hougang residents for their courage and support, writing: "Your love for democracy has touched the hearts of many Singaporeans."

Thank you PNG ENG HUAT... and welcome Dennis Tan Lip Fong 陈立峰! #HougangSpirit Posted by The Workers' Party on Friday, July 10, 2020

In his thank-you speech, Tan said: "Dear voters of Hougang, the Hougang spirit has spoken clearly today. Today's results show why Hougang is known as the beacon of democracy in Singapore.

"Thank you for keeping faith in the Workers' Party beyond the past 29 years. I'm truly humbled by your support and I'd do my best to serve you and speak up for you in Parliament.

"Hougang voters who have not voted for me, you're also Hougang lang ['people' in Teochew]. I'd work hard to serve you and hope to win your support in due course.

"Finally, I wish to thank my team of volunteers which comprises many Hougang residents who together did more than I could ever ask for in this campaign."

In the first episode of WP's Hammer Show on July 1, Tan had told Singaporeans that it was not the time to give the PAP a strong mandate, given the current crisis brought on by Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, he asserted that it was time to elect more WP MPs into Parliament to scrutinise policies so Singapore can emerge from the crisis "in the right way."

The former NCMP also stressed at the time: "Remember, one more PAP MP does not make a difference. But one more WP MP will."

Hougang has been under WP's care since 1991 after former party chief Low wrestled the single-member constituency from the PAP.

