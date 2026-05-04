Guided tours of Sentosa's biodiversity, learning journeys to Jurong Island among more than 1,000 Go Green SG 2026 initiatives

Amidst the intensifying effects of climate change being increasingly felt, Singapore has designated 2026 as the Year of Climate Adaptation — to raise awareness on the importance of the issue and strengthen the resilience of business and communities.

In line with these efforts, the fourth edition of the Go Green SG movement, which runs from May 11 to June 28, will see some 500 partners from across the people, private and public sectors organising more than 1,000 initiatives.

These "new and behind-the-scenes exclusive" activities are designed to rally Singaporeans to take climate action, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Monday (May 4).

"Go Green SG is our whole-of-nation movement to rally citizens, businesses and the community to take collective action towards a more environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient Singapore," the ministry added.

During MSE's Committee of Supply debate on March 3, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu set out three key domains in which Singapore's adaptation measures will be reviewed: coastal resilience; heat and flood resilience; and, food and water resilience.

Among the activities are new guided tours jointly organised by the Sentosa Development Corporation and the National Environment Agency to allow participants to explore biodiversity and conservation efforts at Sentosa Nature Discovery.

Participants will also be able to learn about how cool nodes keep island visitors cool.

Waste management company Cora Environment and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) are also organising learning journeys to an energy-from-waste plant and the Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment on Jurong Island.

The journeys will allow participants to understand how waste is transformed into energy and materials to support Singapore's circular economy.

If the outdoors setting is unsuitable, fret not, as there are also experiential spaces such as the Green Futures Hub by environmental social enterprise Terra SG and Metropolitan YMCA, to allow participants to consider real-world climate adaptation scenarios.

First started in 2020 as the Climate Action Week, the annual Go Green SG was rebranded and revamped — to a month-long campaign — in 2023 after MSE said it saw growing interest in sustainability efforts among members of the public.

Information on this year's activities is available on the Go Green SG 2026 website. Sign-ups will begin from May 8.

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editor@asiaone.com