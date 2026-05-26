Integrity, gratitude and sincerity can strengthen community and society, says Faishal Ibrahim in Hari Raya Haji message

Muslims in Singapore should carry out their responsibilities with integrity, give with graciousness, and serve with sincerity, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.

In his Hari Raya Haji message on Tuesday (May 26), Associate Professor Faishal called on Muslims to strengthen the bonds that hold the community and society together.

"May this Hari Raya Haji renew our sense of purpose and remind us to continue caring for one another as we move forward — together, with one heart," he said, continuing a similar message in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message on March 20, when he cited the Malay proverb "we rise and fall together".

Assoc Prof Faishal, who is in Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafah — where over 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world have gathered for the haj — also provided an update on Singaporean pilgrims there, saying they are safe and in good spirits.

"Here in Arafah, I see how much this moment means to our pilgrims. They have waited and prepared for years. They also carry with them the prayers of their families and loved ones back home in Singapore," he said.

Back home, Assoc Prof Faishal noted the same spirit of care and togetherness is in place, as mosques and qaryah groups prepare additional prayer spaces so that more families can perform their Hari Raya Haji prayers with ease.

Turning to the korban disruption at four mosques, he thanked those who have registered to perform the korban ritual, mosque partners and community members for their patience, understanding and solidarity.

@asiaone In his Hari Raya Haji message from Arafah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (May 26), Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim called on the Muslim community to uplift not only individual lives, but also strengthen the bonds that hold the community and society together. #sgnews #Singapore #Muslim #HariRayaHaji #Haj ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

"Beyond the sacred act of sacrifice, the spirit of Aidiladha lives in the way we carry ourselves through challenges — with calm, understanding, and commitment to stand by one another as one community," the acting minister said.

Korban arrangements at Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang, Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque, Pusara Aman Mosque in Lim Chu Kang, and a portion of livestock for Jamae Chulia Mosque have been disrupted after their licensed korban operator, The Meat Brothers, announced that it has not received the required livestock export permit from Australian authorities.

He thanked the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, mosques, volunteers and partners who have worked hard during this period to support pilgrims overseas and the Muslim community back home.

"This is the spirit I hope we continue to nurture — to carry our responsibilities with amanah (integrity), to give with kesyukuran (gratitude), and to serve with keikhlasan (sincerity).

"In doing so, we uplift not only individual lives but also strengthen the bonds that hold our community and society together," he said.

Muslims in Singapore will observe Hari Raya Haji, which marks the end of the annual haj pilgrimage, on Wednesday.

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editor@asiaone.com