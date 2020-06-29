'He is within his rights as a citizen': Lee Hsien Loong on Lee Hsien Yang joining PSP

Would we see two brothers standing on opposing sides in the general election?

With Lee Hsien Yang recently joining Dr Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long commented: "I don't have any specific comment, he is within his rights as a citizen.

"This GE is not about me or any family disputes which may involve my brother and me," he told reporters in a press conference on Facebook Live on Monday (June 29).

Instead of such matters, PM Lee said that the focus should be placed on Singapore's future as the country is facing the most serious crisis since its independence.

"Health, jobs, and the future. And I think we should focus our attention on those big issues."

Lee Hsien Yang joins Progress Singapore Party, seen on the party’s campaign trial in Tanjong Pagar constituency. He has... Posted by AsiaOne on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

While the younger Lee's entrance to PSP has been under the spotlight, he has yet to indicate if he will be running in this year's general election.

Nomination day is on June 30.

Since 2018, PM Lee and his younger brother Lee Hsien Yang have disagreed over the demolishment of their family home along Oxley Road after their father Lee Kuan Yew's death in 2015.

