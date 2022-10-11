Hell no: Woman gets flak for stepping on Haw Par Villa exhibits

When visiting an attraction or theme park, visitors should generally refrain from touching the exhibits, much less climb on them.

However, a woman who goes by the name Annie Xu on TikTok, seemed to think that it was perfectly all right to walk all over some of the dioramas in Haw Par Villa, one of the oldest theme parks in Singapore dating back to 1937.

She recently posted a series of videos on TikTok documenting her recent trip to the cultural theme park.

Alongside photos and video clips of her posing with the exhibits like a regular visitor, some of the videos also showed her stepping all over the structures in her high heels.

In one video uploaded yesterday (Oct 10), she could be seen scaling up the Farming Community diorama, which features hill-like structures and replicas of temples, huts and farmers.

In the videos, she could be seen grabbing onto the surrounding statues to support herself.

On Oct 6, Xu also uploaded a video showing her perched precariously atop a wave-like structure and rubbing the belly of a Buddha statue.

It is unknown if the woman is a local or a tourist.

And while the woman looks like she was enjoying herself at this theme park, many netizens weren't amused by her antics, with some urging her to refrain from touching the art pieces or stepping on the dioramas.

In response to the videos, Haw Par Villa released an official statement yesterday (Oct 10) on Facebook saying they were "disappointed" by this visitor's behaviour.

"Her actions are irresponsible as they not only endanger herself but will also damage the art works," said the theme park.

"Furthermore, the works reflect Asian cultural values and ethical behaviour which sadly was not displayed by the visitor."

Haw Par Villa added that while most guests are "very well-behaved", there have been a few incidences where visitors sit on sculptures despite numerous signs requesting visitors to refrain from doing so.

The company explained that visitors are not allowed to touch or step on the exhibits to "preserve the sculptural works of art, as well for their own safety".

However, at the end of the Facebook post Haw Par Villa also urged netizens to show kindness to Xu despite her actions.

"While we appreciate comments on the TikTok video asking for the visitor to respect the works of art, comments on the visitor’s nationality are inappropriate and unnecessary," said the theme park.

"As Singaporeans, we welcome all nationalities and communities to visit Haw Par Villa and we strive to create a common space for all to enjoy the beautiful works of art on display."

The theme park recently went through a major revamp where some of the sculptures were restored and the iconic 10 Courts of Hell exhibit, which depicts the punishment of the afterlife, has been fully air-conditioned.

Last month, one couple chose that cultural theme park for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The "history buffs" said they chose that location as they "wanted a pre-wedding photoshoot that could reflect [their] personality", sharing that was where they had their first date too.

