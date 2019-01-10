Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi

PHOTO: YouTube screengrabs
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Many people across the country are delighted by the sight of Singapore's charming otters — but you might not find them so loveable after learning what they've done.

A group of hungry otters recently snuck into a private residence and raided a koi pond.

As the furry creatures feasted on the fish, their squeaks gave them away.

In a video clip posted on YouTube on Sept 26, a woman can be seen following the sound and discovering the wild animals having a go in her pond. 

"Oh my god, they're eating the fish! Go away!" she shouted.

Caught in the act, the unwelcome guests made a quick getaway by jumping out of the water and scurrying over the fence.

But the damage was already done — a total of seven fish had their heads bitten off.

"It was heart-wrenching to see our koi, which were raised by my helper for the last 15 years, beheaded and savaged by these supposedly cute creatures," homeowner Dr Jean Ho told The Bird Ecology Study Group.

PHOTO: Dr Jean Ho

"Granted, otters are wild animals and need to hunt, but I feel the otter population is getting out of control," she added.

"These otters are now preying on private fishponds and dining on expensive koi, far easier prey than having to look for a few skinny fish in the rivers, canals or the sea."

After watching the clip, YouTube users are divided over the otters' actions — some have labelled them pests that need to be culled while others defended the wild animals' right to hunt.

When they're not destroying private property, otter sightings often amuse Singaporeans. The critters recently took a dip in a condominium swimming poolphotobombed a British couple's proposal at Marina Reservoir, and stopped traffic in the Central Business District.

It is truly an honour that the Bishan otters have been selected by the public to be Singapore's 51st icon. No where else...

Posted by OtterWatch on Sunday, 7 August 2016

The wild animals have become celebrities of sorts here with the beloved "Bishan 10" frequently making appearances on OtterWatch, a Facebook page dedicated to documenting the creatures' antics and whereabouts.

In 2016, the Bishan otters even trumped Singlish in a local poll to represent Singapore during the National Day celebrations.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

