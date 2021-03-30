In hot water: Visitors flout Covid rules at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

As Singapore's borders remain mostly closed during the pandemic, many people have turned to having staycations and visiting local attractions.

Seeking rest and relaxation, dozens of visitors flocked to Sembawang Hot Spring Park last weekend, but several of them were seen flouting the rules even with staff patrolling the area.

Although the cascading pool is only meant for foot baths, several people were spotted sitting or kneeling in the shallow pool.

The woman with a green towel around her shoulders said the hot spring water helps ease knee pain. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Despite being advised by staff not to do so, a woman continued to kneel and submerge the lower half of her legs in the water for about 10 minutes and even argued with them, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The 64-year-old, who frequents the hot spring park, told the Chinese daily that she has been soaking her knees in the hot spring water as it helps ease her joint pain. She insisted that she was not sitting in the pool.

Meanwhile, a first-time visitor brought along a portable pool, filling it with hot spring water for a private bath in her swimsuit. But she had to pack up her belongings and leave after she was told she wasn't allowed to do so.

Even though signs calling for visitors to adhere to safe distancing measures were placed near the cascading pool, a number of them paid no heed to the measures or the markings on park facilities reminding them to keep a one-metre distance apart.

Others gathered in groups of more than eight in the seating areas and a group of middle-aged men was seen chatting in a corner without wearing their face masks properly.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Under Phase 3 regulations, groups of up to eight people are allowed in social gatherings, but they must observe safe distancing as well as wear face masks in public spaces.

Since its opening last January, the revamped park has come under the spotlight for displays of bad behaviour from inconsiderate visitors.

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for comment.

lamminlee@asiaone.com