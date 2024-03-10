'I also benefited from it': Malaysian bus operator earns over $8,000 a day ferrying Taylor Swift fans from KL to Singapore

While Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has brought about "Swiftonomics" with her, generating significant benefits to Singapore's economy, the transportation industry in neighbouring Malaysia also benefitted from this wave.

Bus operator Amirul Sufi told Malaysian radio channel BFM 89.9 in an interview published yesterday (March 9) that he gets "about RM25,000 to RM30,000 (S$7100 to S$8,500)" by providing three trips a day to get Swifties from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

He also shared that after deducting the operating costs, such as gasoline, driver's salary and maintenance costs, he can earn about RM$6,000 in profits per day.

However, Amirul shared that one of the biggest challenges with this operation is scammers.

"There are ticket scammers, hotel scammers and transport scammers. We don't have a huge customer base but we want to build people's trust and that's very difficult."

He appreciates the trust he received from his customers, from receiving good reviews for their customer service to introducing their bus services to their friends.

"Although the concert was held in Singapore, it not only benefited the Singapore economy, I also benefited from it," said Amirul.

Taylor performed in Singapore for six nights from March 2 to 9, where many memorable moments were created, including multiple marriage proposals, charitable donations and relatable and anticipated Singlish by her dancer Kameron Saunders during her We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together performance.

Taylor was also spotted out for a meal at Marina Bay Sands restaurant Koma between concert days and cosying up with her American footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce, who visited Singapore to support her in her last few shows.

