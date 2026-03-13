'Our duty to bring them home': ICA adjusts deployment to support evacuation and repatriation efforts

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) made adjustments to the deployment of its officers as part of efforts to support the safe return of Singaporeans from the Middle East.

In a video posted on social media on Friday (March 13), ICA explained that the adjustments were to ensure efficient immigration clearance for returning Singaporeans.

Singapore has carried out two assisted repatriation flights — from Muscat, Oman, on March 7 and March 8; and two evacuation flights conducted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) A330 multi-role tanker transport on March 10 and March 12.

Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Heng Fock Wee, assistant commander at ICA's Airport Command, said that its officers would actively identify evacuees who require assistance, especially the elderly and wheelchair users.

Such evacuees are directed to the duty office for expedited and seamless immigration clearance, DSP Heng explained.

"Our officers are dedicated to ensuring smooth immigration clearance so that evacuees can reunite with their loved ones at the earliest opportunity.

"To add personal touch, officers are encouraged to greet Singaporeans 'welcome home' after the have completed immigration clearance," DSP Heng said.

He added: "It is our duty to bring them home."

[[nid:731389]]

editor@asiaone.com