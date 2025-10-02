ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Sept 30).

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 2), ICA said that a motorcycle was identified by its Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) for enhanced checks and more than 400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in its side fairings.

The 32-year-old Malaysian rider was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

On Aug 26, ICA foiled a similar attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore, also on a Malaysia-registered motorcycle.

More than 450 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in various compartments of the motorcycle.

Enhanced checks have been ongoing at Singapore's air, land and sea borders as part of whole-of-government anti-vaping efforts.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited.

What is Integrated Targeting Centre?

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints, before they enter Singapore.

