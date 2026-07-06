Indranee Rajah to deliver statement in Parliament on conduct of WP leaders Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah is set to deliver a ministerial statement on the conduct of Workers' Party leaders Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap in Parliament on Tuesday (July 7).

The statement will be a "determination" on the early 2022 findings from Parliament's Committee of Privileges (COP) on their conduct, according to the order paper for the upcoming sitting published on Monday (July 6).

In late 2021, Indranee referred former WP MP Raeesah Khan to the COP for lying in Parliament.

The committee then found in early 2022 that WP chief Pritam Singh, Lim and Faisal — then all Aljunied GRC MPs and the WP's topmost leaders — had all lied under oath to the COP during its probe into Raeesah.

[[nid:556741]]

Parliament then voted on a motion to refer both Singh and Faisal to the Public Prosecutor, with any parliamentary sanctions on the duo, along with Lim, deferred until the conclusion of any investigations and criminal proceedings.

In early 2024, police concluded investigations and charged Singh with two counts of giving false evidence to the COP. Meanwhile, Faisal was issued with an advisory for refusing to answer questions put to him by the committee.

Singh was eventually found guilty of both charges and fined $14,000 early last year, with his appeal dismissed in December.

Later that month, Indranee issued a statement stating that she would be raising a motion in January when the House sits to consider Singh unsuitable to continue in his role as Leader of the Opposition.

In her statement, she also said that Singh's appeal judgment and the COP's findings "have implications" for Lim and Faisal, which "will have to be considered separately".

In reply to a media query later in December, Indranee said: "The COP found that Ms Lim and Mr Faisal had both lied under oath when they denied that, at the meeting in August 2021 which they attended, Ms Raeesah Khan was told to hide her untruth.

"The COP's findings have been borne out by the court judgements," Indranee added.

Singh was removed from his position as Leader of the Opposition by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong later in January, after Parliament approved of Indranee's motion.

Parliament on Tuesday will likely see MPs also discuss, among other things, the public screening of dialect films such as Dear You, as well as amendments to traffic laws.

[[nid:739156]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com